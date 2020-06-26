Participants in the virtual Lichfield Parkrun are being asked to support a local organisation helping those in need.

Collection points for Helping Each Other have been set up around the city for runners to drop off an item on their 5km route.

Items of cereal, coffee, tinned meat or vegetables, crisps and toiletries can be dropped off at:

5 Kilby Avenue, Lichfield

24 Purcell Avenue, WS13 7PJ

28 Ryknild Street, Boley Park, Lichfield.

101 Walsall Road, Lichfield.

34 Foseway, Lichfield

29 Lewis Close

The Lakeside Bistro, Beacon Park (opening hours only)

A spokesperson for Lichfield Parkrun said:

“We’re working with our friends Helping Each Other to raise awareness and get some much needed donations to help those in desperate need during these difficult times. “Walk, jog or run 5km today, Saturday or Sunday and drop off an item at one of our collection points around the city if you can. “Top points if you manage to get to all the drop off locations!” Lichfield Parkrun spokesperson

Runners are asked to post pictures of themselves dropping off their collections on the Lichfield Parkrun Facebook page.