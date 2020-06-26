Don’t miss out!
Police are warning people to be on their guard against a new email scam.
Action Fraud has received more than 2,600 reports about emails pretending to be from British Gas.
The correspondence threatens to disconnect supplies if an outstanding bill is not paid.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“The links in the emails lead to genuine-looking phishing websites that are designed to steal personal and financial details.
“Your bank, or any other official organisation, won’t ask you to share personal information over email or text.
“If you need to check that it’s a genuine message, call them directly using a trusted phone number you already have from previous correspondence.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson