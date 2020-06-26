A new scheme is being launched to recruit train drivers from a more diverse range of backgrounds.

West Midlands Trains – which runs the West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway franchises serving Lichfield – is looking to take on new staff.

The train driver apprenticeship scheme sees applicants go through a testing process before taking part in a 12 month training programme.

The company is now calling on more women and people from BAME backgrounds to apply for the scheme.

Jo MacPhail, HR director at West Midlands Trains, said:

“We’re really excited to launch our latest recruitment drive today and proud that we’re able to offer career opportunities in these uncertain times. “Train driving is a challenging but hugely satisfying and rewarding job, which is why we’re inundated with applications each time we go live. “It’s always fantastic to see such an interest in our train driving roles but we also recognise the lack of diversity within the rail industry. As such, we’re committed to making our train driving workforce more reflective of the communities it serves.” Jo MacPhail, West Midlands Trains

To find out more about the role criteria or to apply visit the recruitment website. The closing date for applications is 9th July – but the company says it may close early if high numbers of candidates come forward.