A Burntwood school has created a video to help ease any anxiety students might have over changes to the way the classes take place because of coronavirus.
Chase Terrace Academy – formerly Chase Terrace Technical College – has created the three-minute long film showcasing new social distancing measures.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Nicola Mason said the video allowed those students who were returning to see how the school had adapted.
“Students and staff have said that they have felt the environment is safe.
“Attendance at the sessions has been excellent and students have found the sessions really helpful to keep them on track.
“We know not everyone is able to return to school, but if it is anxiety alone that is holding some students back then we would reassure you that everything is in place to make the site as safe as possible.
“To help you visualise our safety measures, we have produced a short video tour of the school where you can see classrooms and corridors set up for safe working.”Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Academy