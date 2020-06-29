An independent law firm is celebrating its fourth anniversary of being in business in Lichfield with a plan to expand with the creation of new jobs.

Four Oaks Legal Services in Davidson Road is set to more than double its full-time workforce over the next few months as the UK emerges out of lockdown.

Since its launch in 2016, the company’s turnover has grown year on year – with the financial year, up until lockdown, its best on record.

Ex-fraud squad detective Stuart McIntosh heads up the company as commercial director, specialising in small business law, alongside director Rebecca Head, and solicitor Joanna Parkin, who are both wills and probate solicitors, with the support of two part-time admin staff.

Rebecca, from Lichfield, said:

“We are very proud to have achieved our aim and to be thriving by doing what we set out to do four years ago. “I’d previously worked for large firms who often left me feeling client’s needs weren’t put first. “Consistent complaints included clients not being kept informed, having to process several layers of staff to speak to their solicitor, solicitors not returning calls, not being sure what the final bill would be, and solicitors using jargon and not plain speak. “We set up the company to be ‘clearly different’ to that – and our feedback forms say that we’re getting it right and they’d be happy to recommend us.” Rebecca Head

Rebecca said the business had taken steps – such as becoming a recognised dementia-friendly office – to continually improve the experience for customers.