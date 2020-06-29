Don’t miss out!
Lichfield RUFC has bolstered its backroom team with the appointment of a new assistant coach.
Jon Perks, who is currently the academy development officer at Worcester Warriors, will take on the role ahead of the 2020/21 season.
His focus will be working with the backs once the RFU confirms a start date for the new campaign.
Lichfield’s director of rugby Dan Hemingway said:
“We think Jon will be a great fit for our group and his ethos matches that of the whole club.
“He is excited about developing young players and creating an environment where people and players can thrive.
“Both of these elements are crucial to us at Lichfield.
“We look forward to what Jon can bring, not only to the senior section, but to the club as a whole.”Dan Hemingway, Lichfield RUFC