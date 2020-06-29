Don’t miss out!

Participants in the virtual Lichfield Parkrun once again posted a number of personal bests in the weekly event.

With the usual Beacon Park event still curtailed due to coronavirus restrictions, runners have been covering their own 5km courses and posting their times online.

This week’s event also saw them challenged to drop donations of food and other items off for local support groups along the way.

The online challenge sees participants cover 5km on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.

Last week’s times:

Daniel Floyd00:17:12
NatashaLee00:21:03
SeanWhite00:22:08
JezBooker00:22:31
Richard Cowton 00:23:27
SarahHayman00:24:28
David Leigh00:24:44
BenDoody00:25:27
TomRoach00:26:56
LivHann00:26:56
KateClayton00:27:59
Maria Browne00:28:23
Austin Brauser00:28:25
Charlotte Walters00:29:11
SianThompson00:29:30
AbigaleHawes00:29:36
Robyn Lee00:29:39
John Wiltshire00:30:30
LesleyCooper00:31:44
Emma Hogan00:31:55
PaulLedbury00:32:12
Penny Lee00:32:13
EmmaBoyden00:32:26
ClaireWheat00:33:06
Dawn Hayward00:35:38
AlanPates00:35:53
RosalindAnne00:37:42
JaneMackenzie 00:38:36
Kirsty Elaine00:39:20
AnneMason00:48:57
HellenFloyd00:53:11
LindaYoung 00:53:28
PeteTrueman02:20:00

