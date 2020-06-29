Participants in the virtual Lichfield Parkrun once again posted a number of personal bests in the weekly event.

With the usual Beacon Park event still curtailed due to coronavirus restrictions, runners have been covering their own 5km courses and posting their times online.

This week’s event also saw them challenged to drop donations of food and other items off for local support groups along the way.

The online challenge sees participants cover 5km on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.

Last week’s times: