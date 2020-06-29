Plans have been unveiled to extend and upgrade part of a Lichfield tennis club.

A new entrance lobby and function room will be created if planning chiefs give the go-ahead for the development at Lichfield Friary Lawn Tennis Club.

A statement supporting the application said the extension would help sustain the club in the long term.

An artist’s impression of the clubhouse extension

“The cost of maintaining the tennis club means that the financial viability of the business is finely balanced. “The club regularly invests all surplus it makes into the upkeep and maintenance of the grounds and building in order to entice and maintain its membership numbers. “The current layout of the clubhouse is restrictive to both its current uses and its future potential, unable to serve as a fully functioning clubhouse and provide dual use as required. “This inability to host more than one activity a time occurs frequently. “The current clubhouse was built over 35 years ago and is now in desperate need of modernisation and realignment with the current needs of the club.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.