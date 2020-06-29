Regulars at a Burntwood working men’s club have been told “things are going to be a lot different” when they return after the coronavirus lockdown.

A number of businesses across the country are able to reopen for the first time from 4th July.

Among them is Grangemoor Working Men’s Club, which has revealed some of the measures it has taken in order to allow the doors to be opened once again this weekend.

A spokesperson posted on the venue’s Facebook page:

“We’ve been following the government guidelines, but things are going to be a lot different on your return. “It will be strictly members only and we have implemented a one way system to eliminate close proximity to each other. “Bar staff are limited in numbers to comply with social distancing behind our small bar so you may have to wait to be served and all drinkers must be seated unless going to the bar or using the toilets.” Grangemoor Working Men’s Club spokesperson

The venue has also been forced to cancel all bookings at its function room until further notice.