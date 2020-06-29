A supermarket chain says it hopes to create two new stores in and around Lichfield as part of a regional plan to increase the number of sites it operates.

Aldi is targeting locations in Barton-under-Needwood and Lichfield.

It is part of a drive to open 11 new stores on suitable locations.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said:

“Aldi is growing rapidly and we are welcoming around a million new customers into our stores every year. “But there are also hundreds of towns across the UK where there is not an Aldi, meaning there are hundreds of thousands of people who can’t easily access the high quality, affordable food our customers love. “We are willing to explore all opportunities, including developer-led schemes or existing retail units.” Ciaran Aldridge, Aldi UK

The company says new locations would need to be “1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces”.

A spokesperson added that the Lichfield proposals would be for a second site alongside the existing store it operates in the city.

It also already has an outlet at Burntwood.