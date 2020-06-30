Don’t miss out!
Tourism and hospitality businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to achieve a national standard to reassure customers they are coronavirus-secure.
The We’re Good To Go industry standard has been launched by Visit England.
The scheme allows businesses to demonstrate they are adhering to current guidelines, have carried out a COVID-19 risk assessment and have required processes in place.
Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for visitor economy and local plan, said:
“We’re really pleased to get behind Visit England’s campaign, and are encouraging our tourism businesses, destinations and attractions to achieve the We’re Good To Go standard.
“We know everyone is different and there will be some people who will be happy to enjoy all that is on offer as soon as they can, while there will be others who still have concerns about staying safe.
“If our local tourism destinations, cafes, pubs and restaurants can show they are good to go, it will give visitors greater confidence that we are ready to welcome them back and that we are a district that cares about our visitors’ safety.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
To achieve the standard, businesses must complete a self-assessment through the online platform, including a check-list confirming they have put the necessary processes in place.
Visit England director, Patricia Yates, said:
“We want visitors to be able to enjoy their holidays and to support businesses to be confident they have the correct procedures in place.
“Our priority is to make sure tourism rebounds to once again become one of the most successful sectors of the UK economy and creating confidence is a crucial step on the industry’s road to rebuilding.”Patricia Yates, Visit England