A Lichfield scouting group has been boosted by a donation to buy new tents.

The Foresters Scout Group was awarded £2,500 by Central England Co-op.

The money came from a £31,000 pot to help community groups.

The new tents will be used for youngsters to use when coronavirus restrictions are ended.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:

“Now more than ever being a co-operative business that sits at the heart of our communities is so important.

“We are delighted that these great projects and good causes have been handed a grant that will allow them to continue their fantastic work in the community at this uncertain time.

“Community Dividend Fund grants like this showcase how by being a member and shopping at your local Central England Co-op store allows us as a Society to continue to invest and fund vital projects in the area.”

