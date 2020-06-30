Plans for an extension to a cafe and farm shop in Burntwood have been given the green light.

Lichfield District Council has approved the proposal for Bradshaw Brothers at Bleak House Farm on Ironstone Road.

A statement supporting the application said the move would allow the business to grow.

“The applicant’s farming activities focus on the breeding of livestock, and the butchery of meat for sale to the public and for wholesale. “The existing farm shop and café is very popular, with regular repeat custom, and the applicants consider that the proposed extension will not only enhance the appearance of the site, but also provide them with flexible floorspace to enhance the visitor experience, and further grow the business.” Planning statement

