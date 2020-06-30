Children from across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to join a new summer reading challenge.

Supported by Staffordshire County Council’s libraries service, the annual campaign encourages youngsters aged between 4 and 11 to continue reading over the summer holidays.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, the campaign has been launched online and earlier than usual.

This year children can set their own target number of books to read.

This theme for 2020 is Silly Squad, a celebration of funny books, happiness and laughter, featuring bespoke artwork from award-winning children’s author and illustrator, Laura Ellen Anderson.

Cllr Gill Heath, libraries chief at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a brilliant activity that we look forward to every year that helps keep children reading over the summer holidays. “This year’s theme is Silly Squad, but we’re happy for children to read any books they like. “And, with our libraries now starting to reopen following lockdown, it’s a great time to get involved. “Reading Together Day is also on 16th July, so we hope to get as many children signed up by then as possible.” Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council

Lichfield Library will reopen on 20th July, while Burntwood Library reopens on 27th July. An ‘order and collect’ service will be in place initially where people can call 0300 1118000 to reserve the shoes they want.

Children can sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge here.