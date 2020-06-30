The show will go on for the Lichfield Festival despite the traditional July showcase being cancelled due to coronavirus.

Festival director Damian Thantry said a series of “bespoke online events” had been created to ensure local arts fans were still able to enjoy a range of performances.

The 2020 schedule had to be axed in May after concerns about the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr Thantry said:

“We didn’t want the 2020 July Festival to disappear without trace, so we decided that if you weren’t able to come to us, we would come to you with a series of bespoke online events for your to enjoy at home, largely featuring artists and creators who would have been with us this summer. “It may not be the way people would usually engage with us – or with the arts – but please do log on and see what this alternative festival year has to offer. “All of our content has been created especially for our very special Lichfield Festival audience.” Damian Thantry, Lichfield Festival

As well as specially-commissioned content, the festival will also be signposting people to live performances by artists who were due to appear this year.

More details about the virtual Lichfield Festival programme are available here.