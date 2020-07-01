The headteacher of a Burntwood primary school says there has been a “remarkable” response to parents from efforts by teachers to adapt to remote learning.

Many children have been unable to attend traditional classes since the COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March.

But schools have been coming up with creative ways of ensuring learning can still take place from home.

Fulfen Primary School headteacher Jane Davies said planning had begun even before the lockdown had begun, with songs, videos outdoor activities and PE challenges among the things being sent out to pupils.

A survey carried out by the school saw 96% of 120 families who replied say children were getting the right amount of work – with 99% impressed with the way the tasks are designed.