A canal-side cafe in Lichfield has been forced to close after a fire caused “extensive” damage.

The incident happened at the Laughing Duck Cafe in Fradley in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesperson for the business said:

“Fire crews attended at 6am and dealt with the situation. “However, we have suffered extensive internal damage. “Obviously we are in shock at the moment.”

No cause of the fire has been confirmed.