A handbag and a mobile phone have been taken after a car was broken into in Little Aston.

The incident happened at Aston Wood Golf Club between 10.45am and 3.15pm yesterday (30th June).

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“Offenders smashed the windscreen of a vehicle parked in the car park and gained access to the secure boot.

“They removed a handbag containing a mobile phone, bank cards and personal items.

“The cards were used to make contactless payments in a number of shops before the theft was discovered.”

PCSO Andrea Horsnall

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 414 of 30/06/20. 

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

