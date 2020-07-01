Don’t miss out!
A handbag and a mobile phone have been taken after a car was broken into in Little Aston.
The incident happened at Aston Wood Golf Club between 10.45am and 3.15pm yesterday (30th June).
PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:
“Offenders smashed the windscreen of a vehicle parked in the car park and gained access to the secure boot.
“They removed a handbag containing a mobile phone, bank cards and personal items.
“The cards were used to make contactless payments in a number of shops before the theft was discovered.”PCSO Andrea Horsnall
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 414 of 30/06/20.