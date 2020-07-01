Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield business has confirmed the appointment of two new partners.
Accountancy and business advice company The Boss Partnership has welcomed Kelly Jackson and Luisa Cockerill to the team.
The business – based at Parkside Court in the city – was established in 2005 by managing partner Logan Khan.
The latest additions see Kelly stepping up after five years with the firm, while Luisa has been with the company since it began.
“I’m excited for the future of the business, with Kelly and Luisa helping me shape the future of The Boss Partnership I feel confident that we will be able to continue to grow while keeping our high service levels.
“We are proud to be based in Lichfield and are keen to support not only local business, but also clients all over the country.
“We have been able to expand buy using technology to its full potential and still keep excellent service levels.”Logan Khan, The Boss Partnership