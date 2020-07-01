Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield museum is hoping to open the doors to visitors for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began.
Erasmus Darwin House says it hopes to welcome guests “in mid July”.
It has been among a number of venues forced to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A spokesperson said plans were being put in place to allow a reopening to take place.
“With the COVID-19 restrictions being gradually relaxed, we are hoping to reopen the museum in mid July.
“Initially this will be on a limited basis.
“We will also be able to hold wedding ceremonies, although guest numbers and facilities will initially be restricted in accordance with Government guidelines.”Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson