A Lichfield school is embarking on a project to extend canteen facilities over the summer holiday period.

The Friary School said the project would add extra seating and additional food outlets.

The space will also be adaptable to allow for events and large group teaching.

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“We are delighted that our PTFA and the Greywood MST have joined forces on this project and it is most timely that we have extra dining space just before all our students return to school in September. “We firmly believe that good facilities and care for our environment are integral in building a motivated and upbeat ethos and our growing intake and recent exam results suggest we are not far from the right track.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

The building works have been secured through funding from the Greywood Multi-Schools Trust, while the PTFA is funding furniture, TVs and decoration of the new area.