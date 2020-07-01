Two new assistant chief constables have been appointed at Staffordshire Police.

Justin Bibby joins from Cumbria Constabulary, while Scott Green will arrive from South Yorkshire Police.

Staffordshire Police chief constable Gareth Morgan said they would be “fantastic additions” to the force.

“I look forward to welcoming Justin and Scott to Staffordshire Police with their appointment supporting the force going forward.

“They were both outstanding candidates for the position with a clear commitment to serving the public of Staffordshire and will bring their knowledge and broad range of experience to the role.

“They will be fantastic additions to the executive team.”

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan