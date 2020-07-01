Don’t miss out!
Police are urging people in Burntwood to be on their guard after reports of issues with cold callers in Burntwood.
A resident in Boulton Close contacted officers after two men visited yesterday (30th June).
PCSO Leon Worden said the duo were defensive when questioned by the householder.
“They said they were asking if people wanted to change broadband provider.
“They had their ID cards facing the wrong way and were both wearing clear face visors.
“The callers may well be genuine representatives from a business, but if you are unsure, always ask for ID and that you are not obliged to answer your door to people if you do not want to.
“If you are concerned that bogus callers are in your area please call Staffordshire Police on 101.”PCSO Leon Worden
Yeah they came round yesterday. Just tell them that you work from home and your employer pays for the broadband (regardless of whether it’s true) – they quickly disappear.
