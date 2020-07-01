People in Lichfield need to act responsibly when pubs and restaurants in Lichfield reopen this weekend, a councillor has said.

A number of businesses are expected to welcome customers again from 4th July.

Cllr David Robertson said it was welcome news for the hospitality industry – but said people needed to continue to take precautions.

“The reopening of pubs and restaurants will be a welcome sight for large numbers of people in Lichfield and across the district. “While we will be happy to see businesses reopen and the return of our night time economy, we all still have a role to play to protect ourselves, families and neighbours. “Coronavirus is still in circulation and I am sure that no one will want to see Lichfield put under a local lockdown as has happened in Leicester this week. “Businesses across the district are pulling out all the stops to help us manage the risks, but they will need our help to do so. “We should all make sure that we are following the one metre plus social distancing requirement, which means we should still be sticking to two metres wherever possible. “We should also be wearing a face covering or mask if we are somewhere where it will be difficult to maintain social distancing.” Cllr Dave Robertson

Cllr Robertson has also called on people to think about the impact of their actions on others.

It comes after volunteers have been regularly forced to clean up Beacon Park in recent weeks after people left piles of rubbish behind.