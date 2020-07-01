Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
People in Lichfield need to act responsibly when pubs and restaurants in Lichfield reopen this weekend, a councillor has said.
A number of businesses are expected to welcome customers again from 4th July.
Cllr David Robertson said it was welcome news for the hospitality industry – but said people needed to continue to take precautions.
“The reopening of pubs and restaurants will be a welcome sight for large numbers of people in Lichfield and across the district.
“While we will be happy to see businesses reopen and the return of our night time economy, we all still have a role to play to protect ourselves, families and neighbours.
“Coronavirus is still in circulation and I am sure that no one will want to see Lichfield put under a local lockdown as has happened in Leicester this week.
“Businesses across the district are pulling out all the stops to help us manage the risks, but they will need our help to do so.
“We should all make sure that we are following the one metre plus social distancing requirement, which means we should still be sticking to two metres wherever possible.
“We should also be wearing a face covering or mask if we are somewhere where it will be difficult to maintain social distancing.”Cllr Dave Robertson
Cllr Robertson has also called on people to think about the impact of their actions on others.
It comes after volunteers have been regularly forced to clean up Beacon Park in recent weeks after people left piles of rubbish behind.
“As well as the important message of social distancing, we all have a responsibility to the area and to each other too.
“As more venues will be offering outdoor seating there is a risk of seeing increased littering in busy parts of the district like Lichfield city centre.
“Anyone who has seen the pictures of litter in Beacon Park over the last week or so will be upset at the mess being left there.
“The volunteers, notably Lichfield Litter Legends, and staff from Lichfield District Council who have given up their time to help clear up the park should be thanked for all they have done.
“But we shouldn’t need to rely on others to clean up after us.
“I am sure that no one will want to see the city centre in a similar state after pubs and restaurants reopen starting from this weekend. Use a bin at the venue or a public one. If you can’t find a bin, take your litter home.”Cllr Dave Robertson
Yeah, righto. I’ve come to the sad realisation that a large portion of the British public are selfish and utterly bonkers. Bournemouth beach, the recent Lichfield “rave” and so on.
I won’t be back at a pub for quite some time. Definitely not July 4th as it’s going to be insane.
This Saturday is going to be like NYE. If I worked in the NHS I’d be dreading it, it’s going to be carnage.
Leave a comment