A Lichfield venue says it will welcome back customers this weekend – but warned they’ll need to drink their pints outside.

Lichfield RUFC’s Cooke Fields clubhouse is among a number of venues allowed to reopen from tomorrow (4th July) after the coronavirus closure.

But with some restrictions still in place, the club has drawn up a list of rules that people will need to follow.

They include only allowing two people at the bar at any time and all drinks to be consumed outside.

Other measures include only card payments being accepted and only members and their guests being allowed in groups of up to six.

The road to normality has begun! Come and join us this Saturday! All welcome just follow the guidance! pic.twitter.com/7p9XWIaDQA — LichfieldO2Touch (@LichfieldO2) July 3, 2020

Customers will also need to contact the club to let them know they’re planning to attend.