A Lichfield travel agent has reopened – but those looking to book a getaway will need to make an appointment first.

The Co-operative Travel outlet in the Three Spires Shopping Centre was one of a number of branches of the business to reopen this week.

But with social distancing measures still in place, customers need to go online to book an appointment before visiting.

Protective screens have also been installed with PPE worn by staff.

Natalie Turner, head of branches for Co-operative Travel, said: