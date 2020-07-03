Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield travel agent has reopened – but those looking to book a getaway will need to make an appointment first.
The Co-operative Travel outlet in the Three Spires Shopping Centre was one of a number of branches of the business to reopen this week.
But with social distancing measures still in place, customers need to go online to book an appointment before visiting.
Protective screens have also been installed with PPE worn by staff.
Natalie Turner, head of branches for Co-operative Travel, said:
“We are thrilled to be reopening our high street branches, seeing our customers face to face again and making their holiday dreams a reality.
“With the Government giving the green light to holidays abroad, we’re anticipating a flurry of enquiries and bookings as the pent-up demand for holidays is released.
“The reopening of our branches in Staffordshire is part of a carefully planned phased return to the high street.
“Safety is our primary concern for both customers and our travel agent colleagues, and we have successfully implemented new policies and procedures to ensure we operate in the safest way possible.”Nathalie Turner, Co-operative Travel