People will be able to park in Lichfield city centre car parks for just £1 from next week.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed the all day rate will be in operation at sites it operates until 2nd August.

The only exceptions will be Backcester Lane and Gresley Row car parks, where the discounted rate will not be offered.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:

“We’re really pleased to be introducing the £1 parking offer across our car parks to support the city centre in these challenging times. “We are encouraging all our residents to visit their high streets, while following social distancing rules, and we hope this special offer will also help boost footfall to our city centre.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

For drivers paying by car, they can choose car park code 59562 and pay £1 for the full day.

Season ticket holders will be given an extra free month to reflect the reduction in day rates.

The new rate will also see the free parking for NHS and key workers end on Sunday (5th July).

For more details visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/parkingoffer.