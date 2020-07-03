Police in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to plan ahead if they are visiting pubs and restaurants over the weekend.

A number of businesses will welcome customers for the first time tomorrow (4th July).

But Staffordshire Police is calling on people to check what arrangements each venue has as most are likely to have reduced capacity and some will require pre-booking.

Superintendent Tom Chisholm, head of neighbourhood, said extra patrols will be in place around licensed premises, with checks also being made on venues to ensure no breaches of current guidelines have taken place.

“We understand that people will want to be out enjoying themselves after being unable to do so for so long and we want people to have a good evening – but what we don’t want is people drinking too much or getting into fights or injuring themselves and then putting pressure on A&E departments. “We also need to remember that coronavirus is still a serious risk and people need to be sensible and continue to follow the Government’s guidance, including social distancing and increased hygiene measures. “We hope the vast majority of people will enjoy themselves but also be responsible and get home safely.” Supt Tom Chisholm, Staffordshire Police

People are also being urged to pre-book taxis ahead of any evenings out.