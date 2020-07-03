Wedding ceremonies will resume at Lichfield Registration Office this weekend.

The venue will operate a reduced number of guests and social distancing arrangements to allow services to take place from tomorrow (4th July).

Staffordshire County Council said ceremonies held in Lichfield would be limited to the couple getting married and 17 guests.

Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said:

“Our registration staff have worked extremely hard through what has been incredibly challenging times but it’s good to see wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships being allowed to resume. “Sadly, those looking to tie the knot still won’t be allowed to have their big wedding reception or party but they can have their wedding ceremony. “For ceremonies in our five registration offices, all will have extra arrangements in place regarding social distancing, hand sanitising and the use of PPE to help keep everyone safe. “We are also reducing the numbers of guests allowed in each of our offices to ensure we comply with social distancing. “While we will be doing our upmost to keep everything as safe as possible, we would ask that wedding guests and members of parties do their bit too by following all the guidance.” Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council

For more details on the new restrictions on services, visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk.