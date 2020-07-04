The boss of a Lichfield hotel says the company is determined to survive the coronavirus crisis.

The George Hotel will reopen its doors today (4th July) for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak saw restrictions introduced on the hospitality industry.

Angela Burns, CEO of the Webb Hotel Group which owns the hotel, told VisitLichfield the impact of the crisis had hit hard.

“The pandemic has certainly changed the way we think and act about things. We don’t know how this year is going to go, but hopefully, absence will make the heart grow fonder. “Hotels, restaurants and bars are taken for granted sometimes, but we are often the heart of a community and a hub to meet. “There’s no denying that COVID-19 has had a devastating blow to the hospitality sector, but we are determined to stay focused and survive as a family business.” Angela Burns

The company has introduced temperature checks on staff, removed non-essential items from rooms and reconfigured areas to allow for social distancing.