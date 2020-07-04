Communities in Staffordshire are being invited to remember the thousands of lives lost during the genocide in Srebrenica on the 25th anniversary of the massacre.

On 11th July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the town in Eastern Bosnia which had been declared a UN Safe Area.

In the days following, more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were murdered and buried in mass graves. Thousands of women, children and the elderly were forcibly deported.

Staffordshire County Council will mark Srebrenica Memorial Week, which takes place from 5th to 11th July.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of the council, said:

“Srebrenica Memorial Week is an important anniversary that allows us to honour the victims and survivors of not just the genocide in Srebrenica, but all genocides. “It’s really important that we teach current and future generations about the consequences of hatred and intolerance in all communities. “Through this, we’ll be able to create a better, stronger and more cohesive society here in the United Kingdom and across the world.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County council

The theme for this year’s commemoration is Every Action Matters.

Cllr Kath Perry, chairman of Staffordshire County Council, added: