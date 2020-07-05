Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Residents have been told a group of travellers in Lichfield will be moving on tonight (5th July).
They have been camped on fields at Netherstowe over the weekend.
But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said police were now working to remove the travellers.
“Progress is being made at Netherstowe – Staffordshire Police are doing sterling work managing a difficult situation.
“The travellers will hopefully be leaving tonight.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Why are travellers not arrested for setting up camps on private and council property. They cost so much money to remove them. Why is there not a law they can’t keep doing this. How much did it cost with the removal order,police and the clearing of rubbish going to cost the tax payer!!!
Leave a comment