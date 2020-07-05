County council chiefs say an additional £1.3million has been spent keeping vulnerable children and families in Staffordshire safe during the coronavirus lockdown.

The authority’s children and families services depart said the investment had been needed to cope with “the unprecedented demands of continuing to provide front line support during the pandemic”.

Cllr Mark Sutton Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“Everyone connected to the children and families services department has been fantastic. “Since lockdown began staff have worked flexibly to continue providing essential support to those who need it and I’m proud to say that we have maintained the quality of our service to keep vulnerable children and young people safe.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

A report to the county council’s scrutiny committee highlighted efforts to ensure care leavers stayed where they were until the pandemic had eased to allow housing associations to allocate accommodation.