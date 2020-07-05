Police say “the majority of people” acted responsibly as pubs and bars across Lichfield and Burntwood reopened this weekend, despite the average number of 999 calls almost doubling in Staffordshire.

Local premises opened their doors for the first time since March over the weekend.

But there was still a rise in calls to police yesterday, with 449 emergency calls made in Staffordshire – almost double the number on an average Saturday in July last year.

The figure is just below the number of 999 calls made on New Year’s Eve.

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said:

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan