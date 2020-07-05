Don’t miss out!
Police say “the majority of people” acted responsibly as pubs and bars across Lichfield and Burntwood reopened this weekend, despite the average number of 999 calls almost doubling in Staffordshire.
Local premises opened their doors for the first time since March over the weekend.
But there was still a rise in calls to police yesterday, with 449 emergency calls made in Staffordshire – almost double the number on an average Saturday in July last year.
The figure is just below the number of 999 calls made on New Year’s Eve.
Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said:
“We understand that a lot of people were eager to get out as restrictions lifted and I’d like to thank the majority of people who did so responsibly, adhering to Government guidelines and to the procedures local bars and restaurants had in place.
“As expected, calls increased substantially and we received a number of reports of violence, anti-social and drunk and disorderly behaviour.
“We continue to have robust plans in place as we all get used to a new normal with more premises opening and we would urge people to continue to be sensible during what is still an unprecedented time.
“The crisis isn’t yet over – coronavirus remains a serious risk and people need to continue to be sensible and follow Government guides which include social distancing and increased hygiene measures.”Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police