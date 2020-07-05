Police are trying to trace thieves who stole a car in Burntwood.

The white Ford Fiesta ST was taken in the early hours of yesterday morning (4th July).

PCSO Leon Worden, from Staffordshire Police, said the vehicle was taken despite a steering lock being fitted.

“The Fiesta ST is said to have distinguishing features such as 17” Team Dynamics silver alloy wheels, wind deflectors, red rolling oval sticker in the rear passenger side window and a blue Matt Lewis Motorsport sticker in the rear window. “In addition to this, another Ford Fiesta Titanium has been reported to police as being attempted to be broken into in the Oak Lane area of Burntwood, but the vehicle was not taken.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0197 04/07/2020.

Kind regards, PCSO 27566 Worden