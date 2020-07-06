Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
The clean-up is beginning after travellers left a site in Lichfield.
A heavy police presence was in the area last night (5th July) after the group left fields at Netherstowe following a weekend of tension with local residents.
Bags of waste have been left behind with hedgerows also strewn with litter, while trees also had their bark completely stripped from them.
It’s a little depressing that the police standpoint is not to approach or be aggressive towards people who destroy local beauty spots, leaving rubbish everywhere before being moved on in vehicles with no MOT’s, no insurance, no road tax and no seatbelts. Meanwhile the rest of us shell out £200+ council tax to LDC monthly, ensure our cars are legal and safe and abide by the law.
Jim, put them up inat your place then
How many arrests were made for criminal damage
We pay again and this group of parasites laugh at the police it’s not there fault it’s the Liberal order they get
Why can’t the rubbish be given back to them after all it belongs to them
And this is why people live in fear of travellers arriving in their area. They are given too much leyway. Any rubbish should be picked up by them and areas left spotless before leaving. Their vehicles need to be all checked for tax, insurance and Mots. Any fines need to be collected on the spot as these people always appear to be cash rich.
Hey Jim…. This is what I was talking about in my post that didn’t get accepted by the moderator… But other people made the same statements and made my point for me….
This rubbish and destruction is why they deserve the treatment they receive.
There is an irony that a group that chooses to live outside the normal boundaries of our static society expects to receive all the benefits of said society whilst not reciprocating. I understand the sympathetic comments made on here, and to some degree applaud their humanistic call. However no sanction is given by travellers. Their trail of detritus, utter indifference to the rule of law and base social standards makes them a pariah. Well done local residents, your stand has achieved the desired result.
Leave a comment