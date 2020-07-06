

A group set up to support the community in Burntwood during the coronavirus crisis is launching a new initiative.

The Burntwood Be A Friend group has been providing help such as food and prescription deliveries and a telephone helpline.

They are now launching their Thinking of You project, which will aim to help those in need of support, particularly people living alone.

Spark’s Esther Allen, one of the founders of Burntwood Be A Friend, said:

“We have had a fantastic response from volunteers across the community, but we’re conscious of the fact that, for many people, the challenges of lockdown will continue for a long time ahead. “We want them to know that they are not alone and that volunteers across Burntwood are still thinking of them and are here to help.” Esther Allen

People are being asked to donate small items to help let people know they are not alone and that help is still available.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council and a co-founder of the group, said:

“I am very proud that in our community Be A Friend was there from the outset to help anyone in need across the town. “While many people are now making their own arrangements for shopping or other needs, we know that the impacts of isolation are still being keenly felt. “We want everyone to know that Be A Friend is still there for them and our Thinking Of You goody bags will be a way of showing them that we care and will not let them slip through the net.” Cllr Sue Woodward

The project will initially aim to help older, single people by sending them a small treat, with donations of items such as unwanted gifts, a chocolate bar or a greeting via a postcard or drawing.

Donations will be collected at Burntwood Town Council offices at The Old Mining College Centre.

Esther added:

“This town has shown itself to be so very caring and creative during this period and we’re sure people will show themselves to be every bit as imaginative and generous as they have been throughout this crisis.” Esther Allen

For further information, email burntwoodbeafriend@gmail.com or call the project coordinator Ann Burford on 07495 911091.