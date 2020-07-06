Drivers are being urged to follow diversions around Lichfield in full to avoid hitting “Britain’s most bashed railway bridge”.

Resurfacing work is due to start today (6th July) at Wall roundabout on the A5, between Muckley Corner and the Weeford roundabout.

The road will be closed in both directions between Muckley Corner and Wall Island from 8pm to 6am every weeknight until 24th July.

But Network Rail fears drivers of high vehicles may be tempted to try and take a short cut through Lichfield – bringing them into the path of the railway bridge at St John Street.

Despite height restrictions and signage, it has been struck 28 times in the last 12 months, making it the most hit railway bridge in Britain.

Martin Colmey, from Network Rail said:

“With St John Street bridge in Lichfield already having the unenviable title of the most bashed in the country, I’d urge all drivers of large vehicles to follow the recommended diversion signs and not their sat-nav during Highways England’s work on the A5. “There is no excuse for drivers to hit railway bridges. Bridge strikes are entirely avoidable, put the safety of rail passengers and road users at risk, and cost the taxpayer millions of pounds each year to fix. “Our message is simple – lorry drivers, plan your route and know, don’t guess, the height of your vehicle.” Martin Colmey, Network Rail

Agreed diversions have been put in place to take high-sided vehicles around Lichfield City centre rather than through it.