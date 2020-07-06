A Lichfield headteacher has questioned whether the easing of some coronavirus restrictions should have led to more pupils being back in class.

Pubs and restaurants reopened for business over the weekend, while other measures – such as the two-metre social distancing rule and limits on the numbers of people meeting up – have also been eased.

The Government has outlined plans for a return to classes for all students in September.

But Matt Allman, headteacher of The Friary School, said in an update to parents that there were questions to be asked about the decision not to bring pupils back into schools sooner.

“It does seem odd to us that we can already go to the Bullring, to the pub or on an overseas holiday, and big groups of teenagers are meeting in the parks, but children cannot come to school. “However, we are where we are, and having spoken to many parents I appreciate there are lots of different views on this. “There is a lot of debate in the press about whether children should be in school and whether teachers actually want them in – I can assure you that there is not a single employee in our school who is not thoroughly sick of the lockdown and does not want as many children in as we are allowed to have.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

The Government has said it has plans for a catch-up plan to help students who have missed out on months of education due to coronavirus.

But Mr Allman said the school was not banking on receiving any additional support.