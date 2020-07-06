A police chief has praised officers for managing “a complex situation” as travellers left a site in Lichfield over the weekend.

The group had clashed with locals after they took up residence on fields at Netherstowe.

But they finally left the land last night (5th July).

A large police operation – involving officers from a neighbouring force – was put in place after local residents turned out to see the group leave.

Chief Inspector Mark Smith said:

“It was a complex situation which needed to balance the needs of all involved, including the local community. “It was resource intensive with support provided by West Midlands Police. “An investigation will continue this week along with a debrief of the response. “My thanks go to the officers who were at the scene.” Ch Insp Mark Smith, Staffordshire Police

Although the travellers have left, a clean up operation has begun today after bags of rubbish were left behind.