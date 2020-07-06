A local theme park has welcomed visitors for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began.

Drayton Manor Park reopened Thomas Land and the zoo on Saturday (4th July).

Other rides such as the carousel, Jolly Buccanneer, Accelerator and The Flying Dutchman were also open for the first time in three months.





















Pictures from the reopening of Drayton Manor Park

Park bosses said attendance figures were “promising”, leaving them optimistic about the future.

A spokesperson said a number of steps had been taken to allow the safe reopening of the park.

“There are social distancing measures, hand sanitiser stations and regular, routine cleaning of rides. “We have also introduced an innovative virtual queuing system in certain areas of the park, which allows guests to queue digitally via the Drayton Manor Park app. “Once they have joined a queue, riders can see how long they have left until their allocated ride time and receive a notification and boarding pass, which will be scanned before boarding the attraction when it’s their turn to ride.” Drayton Manor Park spokesperson

Additional steps have seen staff wearing PPE and screens installed at serving points around the park.

Visitors are also required to pre-book tickets in advance. For more details visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk.