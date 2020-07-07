Land left empty by the failed Friarsgate scheme will be at the front of the queue when Lichfield city centre is redeveloped, a councillor has confirmed.

The long-awaited project bit the dust despite more than a decade of planning, leaving large chunks of the site along the Birmingham Road lying empty.

But during a cabinet debate on the city centre masterplan document at Lichfield District Council it was confirmed that the priority was to fix the legacy of Friarsgate’s failure.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:

“Our focus is on Birmingham Road site first and foremost. “If we can get some quick wins with other areas in the masterplan then of course we will look at those as well, but our focus is on the Birmingham Road site.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The cabinet meeting also confirmed that the council would take an alternative approach to the ‘all or nothing’ Friarsgate development.

Cllr Little said she hoped to see some work begin within the next year and a half.

