People in Lichfield and Burntwood need to support local businesses as they reopen after the coronavirus closure, Staffordshire County Council’s leader has said.
Hairdressers, pubs and restaurants were among the outlets allowed to welcome customers again over the weekend.
Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of the county council, said people needed to use those businesses that were open while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.
“It’s been great to see more of the county opening up, and I’m pleased to say that the majority of people across Staffordshire enjoyed the lifting of restrictions sensibly.
“We have been working with businesses to help them put the right measures in place to ensure their staff and customers are kept safe.
“It’s important to support our local businesses in the current economic climate, but we must remember that the threat of coronavirus has not gone away, so we must all take steps to ensure we can continue to ease lockdown measures safely.
“This means continuing to social distance, washing hands, and following the Government’s test and trace advice if called upon to do so.”Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council