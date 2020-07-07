A father and daughter team are taking on a challenge to help raise money for a Lichfield-based charity helping to tackle loneliness and isolation.

Stephan and Chloe Couture will be taking part in a virtual triathlon in aid of the Kendall and Wall Charitable Trust.

The duo have already taken on swimming, biking and running challenges around the globe.

Chloe, 14, has cerebral palsy and visual impairment, but travels with dad Stephan to supervise his efforts from her specially-adapted wheelchair or kayak.

Stephan said:

“Getting involved in triathlons seemed a good idea, but it was the swim part that held us back, so we got in touch with a local open water centre and they were able to lend us a sit-on kayak which Chloe reclined on while I swam. “Chloe’s huge smile and her obvious excitement started us on the journey to where we are today.” Stephan Couture

As well as her kayak, Chloe also has a special chair that can be towed along behind her dad’s bike.

“I’m lucky to be able to train and race every day with Chloe – she is the best and toughest training partner in the world. “She’s my inspiration and knowing how much she enjoys getting out and about motivates me to keep going in rough weather and tough races – the most important thing is to enjoy it. “Chloe loves being out and about and lives for her racing.” Stephan Couture

People can donate to the trust online to help them support those living in isolation.

“We are delighted to be able to help Kendall and Wall – we all admire the effort that the volunteers put in and the enjoyment their clients get out of the activities. “After COVID-19, Kendall and Wall will have to help even more people.” Stephan Couture

People can donate via the Kendall and Wall Charitable Trust online fundraising page.