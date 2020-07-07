A Lichfield tourist attraction is preparing to welcome visitors again after being closed for more than 115 days.

The Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum has confirmed it will reopen after the coronavirus closure on 14th July.

Museums and heritage officer Jo Wilson said:

“We know from the messages of support we have received during closure that Johnson’s Birthplace holds a very special place for many people, and we are delighted to be able to open our doors again. “We feel that it is important to be careful and gradual in our reopening, so the numbers that we will be able to welcome to our small building will be limited and our bookshop will only be available to Museum visitors at first.” Jo Wilson

Entry will continue to be free but people will need to book in advance.

Other steps introduced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic include new signage and social distancing markers and the introduction of one way entry and exit doors.

“Visitors will find a few changes that we have brought in to ensure that we keep them and our team safe, but you can rest assured that you will still receive the same warm welcome as always” Jo Wilson

For more information and to book visit www.samueljohnsonbirthplace.org.uk.