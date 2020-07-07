A local hospice is asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood to help pay for meals for patients.

The #DonateYourPlate campaign has been launched by Whittington-based St Giles Hospice.

People are being asked to donate £5 and nominate five friends or family members to do the same when they eat at home, before then tagging their meals on social media.

Elinor Eustace, director of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Whether you’ve baked a cake or cooked a steak, we’d love you to Donate Your Plate, send us a snap and make your meals matter for St Giles Hospice. “With lockdown restrictions now beginning to ease, you could even dine out and donate – celebrating our freedom to go out for a meal again by dedicating your first restaurant plate to us. Or you could forgo your weekly takeaway or a tasty treat and donate the proceeds from that to St Giles instead. “The #DonateYourPlate campaign is a great way to make a real difference to local patients and their families at a time when we’ve had to cancel our regular fundraising events while the demand for our services is increasing. We’ve never needed you more than we need you today.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

St Giles Hospice cook Diane McNeilly added:

“By taking part in Donate Your Plate, you could be helping to pay for nutritious patient meals here at St Giles. “We take great pride in every plate we send out, as everyone deserves a home-cooked dish made with care – especially those at the end of their life who often struggle with their appetite through illness or treatment.” Diane McNeilly, St Giles Hospice

For more information about #DonateYourPlate or to make a donation, visit www.stgileshospice.com/donateyourplate/.