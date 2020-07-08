Caravan owners in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to take extra care after a rise in thefts across Staffordshire.

Police say they have received a number of reports of people acting suspiciously around mobile homes parked outside properties.

Detective Superintendent Colin Mattison said owners needed to ensure their caravans are secured.

“We understand there has been a lot of concern over reports across the county in recent weeks and we are looking into each report. “We’re asking for people to be aware of those enquiring about the potential sale of a caravan. “Those responsible for these crimes won’t hide and will be very open about wanting to buy your vehicle – moving on before returning to take your caravan at a later time.



“We ask that caravan owners are vigilant and get in touch if they have any information or concerns.” Det Supt Colin Mattison

Anyone with any information can call Staffordshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.