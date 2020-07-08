The future of Lichfield city centre will still have a focus on providing facilities for younger residents, a councillor has said.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet debated the Lichfield city centre masterplan at a meeting last night (7th July).

The document – which was originally drawn up before the COVID-19 pandemic – was developed in the wake of the failed Friarsgate project.

An artist’s impression of the cinema which would have formed part of the Friarsgate development

That scheme, which collapsed after funding failed to materialise, would have seen the inclusion of a cinema, bars and restaurants.

But despite the impact of the coronavirus on the leisure and hospitality industry, Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said the plan was still to use the development to enhance the provision for younger members of the community.

“With COVID-19, retail is in a sticky situation, with pubs, restaurants and entertainment activities likely to bounce back a bit quicker. “Our intention is still to have part of the site dedicated to leisure for the younger generation.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The news was welcomed by Cllr Little’s cabinet colleague, Cllr Andy Smith, who said it was crucial that such provision was included in any development.