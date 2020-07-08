The 2020 Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed that the event, which was due to take place in September, would not go ahead.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for leisure, parks and waste, said talks had been taking to try to find a way to allow the event to go ahead.

“It is with great regret that we have decided to cancel this year’s event. “We have been reviewing the practicalities of hosting Lichfield Proms since the start of the covid lockdown. As we get closer to the date, the case for not going ahead this year is clear. “At this time a large-scale audience event of this nature could pose a risk to public safety and government guidance is clear on this. “We are looking at a range of alternative options, including a different type of event, potentially later in the year. “I am very sorry to have to make this announcement and I know residents and visitors will be disappointed as Lichfield Proms is a big highlight of the summer. However, our prime responsibility is to support public safety. “I hope we will be able to deliver an event of some kind later in the year and look forward to welcoming everyone back to Lichfield Proms in 2021.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The free event has been a popular fixture in the city’s calendar, with a regular appearance by the British Police Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks finale.