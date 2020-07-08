A community project to create thousands of items of PPE has benefited 27 groups in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Hart School in Rugeley began producing face shields for key workers and NHS staff across the region during the coronavirus crisis.

The initiative has seen 26,000 face shields produced after more than £20,000 was donated by local residents.

Groups including Lichfield Lions FC, The Spires care home, Westgate Practice, Samuel Johnson Community Hospital and Grangemoor Nursing Home were among the recipients of the visors.

The school’s vice principal Rachael Sandham said:

“We originally set ourselves the ambitious target of 10,000 visors, which was then raised to 25,000 when we realised the overwhelming need for them. “We can confirm that we have now manufactured and assembled 26,000 face shields, that we’ve been able to provide these to hundreds of different NHS hospitals, care homes, and swabbing stations, as well as schools and many other organisations.” Rachael Sandham, The Hart School

As well as supporting local groups, the project has seen the face shields sent as far as Blackpool, Hull and Manchester.

Mrs Sandham added:

“We could not have done this without the help of our generous and loyal community. Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us, from sharing our posts to get the word out, to donating and providing materials. “We are now in a position to supply other organisations that may need our help too. Our donations have recently expanded to our local primary schools as they begin to start back. Please let us know if we can help.” Rachael Sandham, The Hart School

Organisations can email community@hartschool.org.uk for more details.